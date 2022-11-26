Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,532 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,713 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $338,235,000 after purchasing an additional 236,513 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Best Buy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $333,796,000 after acquiring an additional 168,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,029 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,035,000 after acquiring an additional 46,948 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Best Buy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,414,585 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $219,486,000 after acquiring an additional 99,624 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Best Buy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,623 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $214,490,000 after acquiring an additional 420,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE:BBY traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.23. 2,343,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,629,374. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.37 and its 200-day moving average is $73.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $116.22.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,382 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on BBY shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

