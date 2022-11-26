Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $508.12 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,554,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476,512 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 7.1% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.68% of Stryker worth $508,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stryker Price Performance

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.74. The stock had a trading volume of 412,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,352. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

