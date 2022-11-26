Orbit Chain Hits 24 Hour Volume of $180,195.36 (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Orbit Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0904 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $56.29 million and $180,195.36 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 957,500,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,015,234 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain.

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

