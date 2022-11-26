Ossiam Acquires 56,480 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ossiam lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 174.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,480 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $28,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Summit Insights raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Intel Stock Down 1.1 %

Intel Dividend Announcement

INTC stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.