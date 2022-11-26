Ossiam Boosts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4,962.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,031 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seeyond increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 8,077 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 51,771 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 35.1% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,248 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 17.5% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 160,384 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $14,592,000 after buying an additional 23,916 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $105.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.23. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $91.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.30. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

