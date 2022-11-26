Ossiam Boosts Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,961,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,150,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,357.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,449.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,239.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,240.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The business had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total value of $333,976.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,318.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total transaction of $1,691,538.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 438 shares of the company's stock, valued at $583,380.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,373 shares of company stock worth $28,192,775 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

