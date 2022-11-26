Ossiam Has $8.03 Million Stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Ossiam increased its stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,554 shares during the quarter. Ossiam owned 0.08% of Qiagen worth $8,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 23.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Qiagen in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 41.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Qiagen in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the first quarter valued at $230,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on QGEN shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Qiagen from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Qiagen from €53.91 ($55.01) to €54.60 ($55.71) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Qiagen Stock Up 0.1 %

About Qiagen

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $48.97 on Friday. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.05.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

