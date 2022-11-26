Ossiam Increases Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Ossiam boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 180.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RY. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of RY stock opened at $100.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $119.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.