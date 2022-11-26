Ossiam Increases Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 93,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 105.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $638,749.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,852.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $638,749.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,852.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,106 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,608 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

