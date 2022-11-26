Ossiam Increases Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 150.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,173 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 8.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,269,000 after purchasing an additional 30,331 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Welltower by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 80,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Welltower by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Welltower by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

WELL opened at $69.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 151.16, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.97. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 530.45%.

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

