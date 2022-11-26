Ossiam Increases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.4% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $97.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.57. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.55.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.