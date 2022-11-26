Ossiam Lowers Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ossiam trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,747 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 78,433 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirova raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 48,214 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.2% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 157,132 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.8% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420,136 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $21,322,000 after purchasing an additional 47,802 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,120,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $56,854,000 after purchasing an additional 94,508 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson cut Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE VZ opened at $39.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.17. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $163.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

