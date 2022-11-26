Ossiam Sells 18,873 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Ossiam trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,873 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIG. SouthState Corp increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 401.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at $11,634,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,234,767.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at $11,634,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 182,305 shares of company stock worth $13,256,665 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HIG opened at $75.97 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $76.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

