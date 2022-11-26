Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) is Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises 4.0% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $13,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 347.7% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 591 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $345,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 71,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,477 shares of company stock valued at $37,164,206 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of PANW stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.77. 1,067,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,373,436. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The company has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.12.

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $242.67 to $244.33 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.86.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.