Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.
A number of research firms have weighed in on PARR. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.
Insider Transactions at Par Pacific
In other news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $45,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,982.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $50,432.46. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $250,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $45,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,982.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Par Pacific
Par Pacific Stock Performance
NYSE:PARR opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.07. Par Pacific has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $25.38.
Par Pacific Company Profile
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Par Pacific (PARR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.