Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PARR. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Transactions at Par Pacific

In other news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $45,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,982.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $50,432.46. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $250,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $45,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,982.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Par Pacific

Par Pacific Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Par Pacific by 77.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 53.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 12.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PARR opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.07. Par Pacific has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $25.38.

Par Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Featured Articles

