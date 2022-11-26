Parcion Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 24,479 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,479 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 376.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 242.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,533 shares of company stock worth $1,925,382 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Best Buy Stock Down 1.4 %

BBY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.44.

NYSE:BBY opened at $81.23 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $116.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.17.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

