Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 625 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 947 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $405.42.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $334.30 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $694.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $304.69 and its 200-day moving average is $364.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.