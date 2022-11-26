Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $577,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,898 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Starbucks by 111.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after purchasing an additional 161,090 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.8% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.4% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 17.0% in the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 8.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

Shares of SBUX opened at $99.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.79 and a 200-day moving average of $83.65. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $114.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

