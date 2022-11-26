Parcion Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,054 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $97.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.45. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $108.15.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.