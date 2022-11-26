Parcion Private Wealth LLC Purchases 12,682 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,763.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,443,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,079,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Finally, Permit Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,523,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Down 1.2 %

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,441 shares worth $20,007,551. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $97.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.