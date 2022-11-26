Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,765 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 680.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $75.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $93.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.60 and a 200 day moving average of $73.77.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

