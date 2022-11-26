Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 94 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 434.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESS opened at $212.61 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.76 and a 52-week high of $363.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 159.42%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $288.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.24.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

