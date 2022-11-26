Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:PK opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.62 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 1.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Institutional Trading of Park Hotels & Resorts

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 22,534 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 61,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 38,625 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 28,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,843,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,527,000 after buying an additional 1,565,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

