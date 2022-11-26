Permit Capital LLC Buys 100,000 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Permit Capital LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 308,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. DISH Network accounts for 1.7% of Permit Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Permit Capital LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,788,000 after buying an additional 597,587 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 62.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,422,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,210,000 after purchasing an additional 53,552 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 430.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,956,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,558 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,935,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,244,000 after purchasing an additional 89,684 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DISH. StockNews.com started coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on DISH Network to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at DISH Network

DISH Network Trading Up 0.8 %

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $1,840,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,100.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

DISH traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.01. 1,020,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,345. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.81. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50.

DISH Network Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

