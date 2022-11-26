Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.62

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and traded as low as $0.60. Petrofac shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 4,468 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on POFCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 175 ($2.07) to GBX 170 ($2.01) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.66) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

