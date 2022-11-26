Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Price Target Increased to GBX 790 by Analysts at Barclays

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 788 ($9.32) to GBX 790 ($9.34) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PNXGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 750 ($8.87) to GBX 770 ($9.10) in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 775 ($9.16) to GBX 770 ($9.10) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 700 ($8.28) to GBX 710 ($8.40) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Phoenix Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Phoenix Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $731.67.

Phoenix Group Stock Performance

Phoenix Group stock opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.90. Phoenix Group has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $9.30.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

