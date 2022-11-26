Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Acquired by Twenty Acre Capital LP

Twenty Acre Capital LP lifted its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo comprises approximately 6.1% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pinduoduo by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,132,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,619,000 after acquiring an additional 828,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pinduoduo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,528,000 after acquiring an additional 211,729 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinduoduo by 21.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,553,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,763,000 after acquiring an additional 967,642 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Pinduoduo by 85.6% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,939,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,541 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Pinduoduo by 46.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,550,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,353 shares during the period. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDD. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Nomura upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

Shares of PDD opened at $65.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.59. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $74.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average of $56.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

