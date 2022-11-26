Pirate Chain Market Capitalization Reaches $67.42 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 26th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $67.42 million and approximately $77,225.49 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00002098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00251042 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00089158 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00058309 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003296 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000219 BTC.

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,707,391 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

