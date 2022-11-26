PLATINCOIN Reaches Market Cap of $934,933.40 (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. PLATINCOIN has a market capitalization of $934,933.40 and $52,679.95 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PLATINCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,377.49 or 0.08334062 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.46 or 0.00492848 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,954.80 or 0.29977370 BTC.

PLATINCOIN Profile

PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 723,736,311 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLATINCOIN’s official website is platincoin.com.

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 723,721,098.07427 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.18023668 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $57,253.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLATINCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLATINCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

