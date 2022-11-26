PLC Ultima (PLCU) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $788.05 Million

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 26th. PLC Ultima has a total market cap of $788.05 million and $3.64 million worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be purchased for about $1,301.12 or 0.07898090 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PLC Ultima has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.88 or 0.08403334 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.07 or 0.00492612 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,930.80 or 0.29962971 BTC.

PLC Ultima Coin Profile

PLC Ultima’s launch date was December 6th, 2021. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 605,666 coins. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PLC Ultima

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

