Pod Point Group (LON:PODP) Price Target Cut to GBX 85

Pod Point Group (LON:PODP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 105 ($1.24) to GBX 85 ($1.01) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Pod Point Group Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of Pod Point Group stock opened at GBX 69 ($0.82) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £106.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19. Pod Point Group has a 52 week low of GBX 46 ($0.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 288.75 ($3.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 60.62.
Pod Point Group Company Profile
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for Pod Point Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pod Point Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.