Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.02

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.02 and traded as low as C$14.68. Polaris Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$15.05, with a volume of 32,735 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$21.00 price objective on Polaris Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$311.18 million and a PE ratio of 92.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.65.

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

Polaris Renewable Energy ( TSE:PIF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$18.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

Further Reading

