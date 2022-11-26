Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 26,759 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares during the quarter. Liberty Latin America makes up approximately 0.6% of Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.07% of Liberty Latin America worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

LILAK stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,345. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $12.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Liberty Latin America

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LILAK. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

