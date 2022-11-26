Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 2,400 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,060 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon makes up 3.4% of Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 27.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 659,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,949,000 after acquiring an additional 142,721 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,307. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.65.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

