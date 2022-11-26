Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Stock Position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,270 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.06% of Telos worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Telos in the first quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Telos by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,731,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after buying an additional 92,845 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Telos in the first quarter valued at $319,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Telos by 8.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Telos by 20.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 720,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 122,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TLS. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Telos to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Telos from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Telos to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush raised Telos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Telos to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

Shares of TLS stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $258.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

