Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $124,000 Investment in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 17,398 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 47,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

In other news, major shareholder Ap Gaming Voteco, Llc sold 8,208,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $41,040,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGS stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. PlayAGS Inc has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

