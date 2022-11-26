Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Stock Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter worth about $71,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 14.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,582,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,640 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 33.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,846 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter worth about $11,414,000. Finally, King Wealth purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter worth about $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Price Performance

GFS stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average of $54.28. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.85.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Profile

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.