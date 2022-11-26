Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 10,000 Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,582,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,640 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 14,846 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,414,000. Finally, King Wealth bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Institutional investors own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GFS has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Up 0.0 %

GFS stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average is $54.28. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 10.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

