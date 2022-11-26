Presearch Market Cap Tops $16.22 Million (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Presearch has a total market capitalization of $16.22 million and approximately $78,546.80 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Presearch token can now be purchased for $0.0409 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Presearch has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,374.02 or 0.08345296 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.13 or 0.00492740 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,934.56 or 0.29970797 BTC.

Presearch Profile

Presearch’s genesis date was July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io. The official message board for Presearch is presearch.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Presearch

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

