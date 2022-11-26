Private Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,372 shares of company stock valued at $56,077,771 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENPH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $302.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.82.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $319.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.57, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.43. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $324.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $283.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

