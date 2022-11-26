Private Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP opened at $76.22 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $66.22 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.73.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.083 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.