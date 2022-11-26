Private Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 13,737 Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in NU during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 48.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NU stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NU has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

