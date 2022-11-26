Private Advisory Group LLC Has $275,000 Position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

Private Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXI. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

PXI opened at $48.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.79. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $27.94 and a 1 year high of $53.05.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

