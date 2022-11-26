Private Advisory Group LLC Has $354,000 Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Private Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 18,142 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.08. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $31.87.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

