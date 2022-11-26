Private Advisory Group LLC Has $403,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Private Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $145.09 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.75.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.