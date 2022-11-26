Private Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 555,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after acquiring an additional 31,113 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,391,000 after acquiring an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 92,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJN stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.36. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37.

