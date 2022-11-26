Private Advisory Group LLC Sells 618 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Private Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CMC Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,326,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $584,000. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 279,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,181,000 after acquiring an additional 93,209 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYE opened at $77.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.49 and its 200 day moving average is $68.92. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $82.02.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.