Private Advisory Group LLC Trims Position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Private Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,016,000.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Price Performance

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.56. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $54.40.

