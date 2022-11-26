Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Receives $71.46 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.46.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $1,314,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,658,887 shares in the company, valued at $198,677,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 1,463.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,551,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,353 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 44,808,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,014 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 51.8% during the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,208,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,948,000 after buying an additional 1,095,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after buying an additional 1,042,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $47.88 on Monday. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $89.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

