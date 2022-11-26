ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) Trading Down 0.8%

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK – Get Rating) fell 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.97 and last traded at $42.97. 15,375 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $43.33.

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 46,113 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 410.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 75,465 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 65,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,507 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares during the period.

